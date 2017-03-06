For famous singer Barbra Streisand, she WEIGHED IN on President Donald J. Trump’s claims about Obama’s illegal surveillance of Trump Towers… literally.

Apparently, she has gained a lot of weight. And guess who she blames?

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, news about Trump has affected her daily routine, and has caused major weight gain.

I can’t believe she is serious:

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

That is so funny. Streisand is so emotionally involved in politics that she is shoving pancakes down her throat. And somehow, that overeating is Trump’s fault.

Streisand was one of the many Hollywood celebrities who promised to leave America if Trump won the Presidency. Sadly, she has not started to pack her bags yet.

And let’s not forget about the giant home she had built in Malibu behind a massive wall to keep people away from her property:

A tide of ordinary people is lapping at the secluded beaches of the rich and famous. Malibu, a 27-mile strip of spectacular coastline northwest of Los Angeles, has been resisting encroachment by average folks for decades. A retreat for Barbra Streisand, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Goldie Hawn, Pierce Brosnan and scores of other Hollywood stars, Malibu has come to connote entertainment royalty watching Pacific sunsets from exclusive sands. Privacy means a lot to celebrities, and they have achieved it by walling off luxurious oceanfront hideouts worth up to $15 million. Now, state officials are moving to assert the public’s right to share Malibu’s vistas.

Of course, she opposes Trump’s Southern border wall.

Don’t blame Trump for being fat, Barbra.



