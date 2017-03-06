For famous singer Barbra Streisand, she WEIGHED IN on President Donald J. Trump’s claims about Obama’s illegal surveillance of Trump Towers… literally.
Apparently, she has gained a lot of weight. And guess who she blames?
As The Hollywood Reporter reported, news about Trump has affected her daily routine, and has caused major weight gain.
I can’t believe she is serious:
Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017
Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes.
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017
That is so funny. Streisand is so emotionally involved in politics that she is shoving pancakes down her throat. And somehow, that overeating is Trump’s fault.
Streisand was one of the many Hollywood celebrities who promised to leave America if Trump won the Presidency. Sadly, she has not started to pack her bags yet.
And let’s not forget about the giant home she had built in Malibu behind a massive wall to keep people away from her property:
A tide of ordinary people is lapping at the secluded beaches of the rich and famous. Malibu, a 27-mile strip of spectacular coastline northwest of Los Angeles, has been resisting encroachment by average folks for decades. A retreat for Barbra Streisand, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Goldie Hawn, Pierce Brosnan and scores of other Hollywood stars, Malibu has come to connote entertainment royalty watching Pacific sunsets from exclusive sands. Privacy means a lot to celebrities, and they have achieved it by walling off luxurious oceanfront hideouts worth up to $15 million. Now, state officials are moving to assert the public’s right to share Malibu’s vistas.
Of course, she opposes Trump’s Southern border wall.
Don’t blame Trump for being fat, Barbra.
What do you think about Barbra Streisand’s anti-Trump hysteria? Please leave us a comment (below) and tell us.
12 Comments
Did President Trump force feed her? Everyone is responsible for their own actions so she needs to get her head out of the clouds and accept responsibility for her actions. But then she does live in bubble land and no one out there accepts responsibility for anything they do. It’s always somebody else’s fault. These poor liberals just go off the rails when they don’t get their own way.
My wife went to the beauty parlor and said she wanted the Barbara Streisand look. THEY BROKE HER NOSE!
I suppose its Trump’s fault she’s stupid too?
What motivated her to reneg on her promise to leave the U.S. if Mr. Trump were elected to the presidency?
Her staged performances against pres. Trump suggest that the super-rich owners of the 6 companies that control 96% of western world media convinced her to remain in the U.S. They want her continued assistance with their defamation campaign against President Trump, while they support their stooge terrorists, Obama, the Clinton Crime Duo and California´s congress criminals also harass the Trump entourage.
When you think they’ve (the leftist celebs) have said the dumbest thing you have EVER heard, they come right back and prove you wrong.
Doubtful claim. But NO DOUBT liberalism IS making her DUMB; along with half the country including a multitude of her fellow celebs!
I for one believe her….I also believe that spoons made Rosie O’Donnell fat…..
That reminds me……rosie o’dingbat uses a jack hammer for a vibrator.
So, if I gained a bunch of weight in the last 8 years I should be blaming Obama for that??? Typical liberal response – I am not responsible for anything – it’s always someone else’s fault!!! But they never hesitate to tell everybody what to do, how to do it, when to do it and where to do it – but it’s someone else’s fault!!!! Barbara is responsible for her own personal decision to eat pancakes smothered with syrup every time she is reminded that Trump beat her flawed candidate!!!
Who is she going to blame for making her ugly?
Maybe she should add some hot coco to go along with the pancakes! Then add a coloring book for something to do while your gorging yourself. Just go away you fat pig. Nobody cares ho you feel.
Very good.